Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,073,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Merger III alerts:

Shares of FIII opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40. Forum Merger III Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIII shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

Forum Merger III Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the commercial electric vehicle solutions business. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.