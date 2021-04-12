VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) PT Raised to $8.00

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of VQSLF opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of -1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.88.
About VIQ Solutions
Read More: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.