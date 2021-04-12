VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) PT Raised to $8.00

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VQSLF opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of -1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

