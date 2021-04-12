Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

