Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

