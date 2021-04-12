Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 29.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.22. 1,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $844.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. Viad Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Research analysts forecast that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viad news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

