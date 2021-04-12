VeriCoin (VRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0990 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $153,115.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,121.16 or 1.00212343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00133390 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001250 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006541 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,580,818 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.