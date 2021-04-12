Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.71.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.49. 26,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.87 and its 200-day moving average is $179.30. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.70.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.