Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 23,370 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 3.1% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,545 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50.

