Veracity Capital LLC Has $727,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after buying an additional 440,024 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $162,762,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 230,795 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,190,000 after purchasing an additional 183,099 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.29. 59,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,797. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $89.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

