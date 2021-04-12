Veracity Capital LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,917 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. First Majestic Silver accounts for about 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,902 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 33.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 340,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 435.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 348,306 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 283,290 shares in the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AG shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. 120,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,246,486. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.