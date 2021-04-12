Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

ESGU traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,491. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $94.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.52.

