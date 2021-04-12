Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 786,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,038,018. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

