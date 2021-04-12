Venus (XVS) Price Tops $64.93

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. Venus has a market cap of $609.18 million and $127.00 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $64.93 or 0.00107505 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,364.80 or 0.99941516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005702 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,381,580 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

