Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ventas’ office segment is likely to benefit from the rising need for healthcare service delivery. Increasing longevity of the aging U.S. population and biopharma drug opportunities have promoted the life science and medical-market fundamentals. This is likely to boost the demand for the company’s office assets. Also, with diversified portfolio of healthcare properties, Ventas is well-poised to capitalize on the expenditure trend of senior citizens on healthcare services. The company is making efforts to bolster its balance-sheet strength and enhance financial flexibility. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in the past month. Also, Ventas’ senior housing business continues to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak. These woes are expected to continue, hindering occupancy and net operating income (NOI) growth.”

VTR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.16.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,136,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

