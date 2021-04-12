Veles (VLS) Market Capitalization Reaches $122,594.74

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $122,594.74 and approximately $6.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veles has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,978.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,150.40 or 0.03585296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.00425517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $692.31 or 0.01154263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.56 or 0.00549465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.18 or 0.00457137 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.70 or 0.00387982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00033572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,441 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,769 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

