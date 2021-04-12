Velas Market Cap Achieves $406.47 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $406.47 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001059 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002117 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

