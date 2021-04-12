VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

VACNY stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

