Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lessened by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

VTV opened at $133.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $133.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

