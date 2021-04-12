Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $214.14 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $214.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

