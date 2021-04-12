Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,560,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,944,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 587.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,084,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,901,000 after purchasing an additional 926,775 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.16. 1,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,470. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

