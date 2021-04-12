Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Novak Financial Planning LLC

Novak Financial Planning LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $137.17 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $138.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

