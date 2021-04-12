Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

VO stock opened at $227.74 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $139.33 and a one year high of $227.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

