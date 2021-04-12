Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 229.2% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.06. 6,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,449. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $139.33 and a one year high of $227.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.