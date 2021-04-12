Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 104,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,209. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $192.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

