Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,274,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.76. 2,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.64. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $107.21 and a one year high of $193.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.