VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) is Marks Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Marks Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,464 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $28,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.95. 234,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,570. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.03. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $122.75 and a 1-year high of $258.59.

