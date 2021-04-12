Valor Token (VALOR) One Day Volume Tops $37,889.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. Valor Token has a market cap of $19.59 million and $37,889.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001630 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00053881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00086164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.22 or 0.00641905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00041522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00034504 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

VALOR is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

