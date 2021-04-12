Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $208,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $412.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,969. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.29 and a one year high of $413.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

