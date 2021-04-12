Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,693 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 551,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,265,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

