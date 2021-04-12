Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,814 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $384.80. 6,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,162. The company has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

