Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 93,179 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 258.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,177 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 93,179 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 132,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after acquiring an additional 327,933 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,053,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

ONB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,309. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

