Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 151 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,387. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $483.25. 8,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.80 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $468.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

