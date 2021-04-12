Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 539 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.03. The stock had a trading volume of 33,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,567. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.29 and its 200-day moving average is $235.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.87 and a one year high of $256.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

