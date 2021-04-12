Vale S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vale in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.51.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $18.22 on Monday. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

