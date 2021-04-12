Uquid Coin Reaches Market Cap of $204.60 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $20.46 or 0.00034045 BTC on popular exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $204.60 million and $25.25 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00053919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00086289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00640087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00034463 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.