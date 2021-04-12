UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.45.

NYSE:UNH opened at $376.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $258.18 and a one year high of $380.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

