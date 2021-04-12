UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.45.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $377.47. 93,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,240. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $258.18 and a 1 year high of $380.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.02 and a 200-day moving average of $339.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

