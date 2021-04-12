United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $46,174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 738,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 60,769 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 557,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $22.02 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

