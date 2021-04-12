Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,817. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $141.22 and a 1-year high of $224.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.22 and a 200 day moving average of $205.33. The company has a market capitalization of $149.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.46.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

