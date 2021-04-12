Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,314 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 3.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $69,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSE:UL opened at $56.60 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

