Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Unifi worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 66.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 53,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UFI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of UFI opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $528.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. Analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

