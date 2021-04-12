Unido EP (UDO) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.07 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $16.07 million and $605,775.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00067497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.07 or 0.00277265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.86 or 0.00721668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,545.19 or 1.00476919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $587.10 or 0.00974318 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.