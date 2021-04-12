Umbrella Network Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $22.41 million and $2.21 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00024357 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

