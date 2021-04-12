UBS Group Reiterates “€125.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of AIR opened at €101.10 ($118.94) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.04. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

