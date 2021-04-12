UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 742.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924,120 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $40,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

