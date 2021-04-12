UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 188,204 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,204 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $33,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Invesco by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $3,194,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $26.32 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

