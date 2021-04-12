UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $37.93 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219,469 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $37,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,278.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 131,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 122,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 44,664 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $79.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $79.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $67.09.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

