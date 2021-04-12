U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,678 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 186,469 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,047 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 104,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

