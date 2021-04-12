Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s current price.
TRQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.92.
Shares of TSE TRQ traded down C$0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.10. 123,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,271. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
