Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s current price.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.92.

Shares of TSE TRQ traded down C$0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.10. 123,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,271. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$528.01 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.9049247 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

