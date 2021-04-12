Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.58.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $17,364,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $11,673,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $2,383,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $902,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

