Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

